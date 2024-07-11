Macy's (M) Announces "All-Star Week" for Star Rewards Members

Macy's, Inc. M is excited to announce the first-ever "All-Star Week" in celebration of Star Rewards loyalty members. This special event will run from Tuesday, Jul 16 through Tuesday, Jul 23, at Macy’s stores, macys.com and on the Macy’s app.



All-Star Week features thousands of Macy’s best summer deals for everyone, with even more exclusive offers for Star Rewards members, including opportunities to earn extra reward points and $20 of Star Money.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Exclusive Offers in Details

The continuation of Macy’s Summer’s Greatest Hits brings an exciting element for loyalty customers with the launch of the first-ever “All-Star Week.” Star Rewards offers some of the best loyalty benefits and experiences in retail, and this special member-only event showcases thousands of exclusive savings for the best customers. Whether preparing for a backyard barbeque or buying back-to-school essentials, customers will find great deals this summer and several ways to earn more rewards.



For Macy’s Star Rewards members, this event is a perfect opportunity to enhance summer wardrobes, get a head start on back-to-school shopping and stock up on home comfort essentials. During All-Star Week, the more you shop, the more rewards you earn, with three times loyalty points on select purchases across categories, such as Shoes, Cosmetics, Bed & Bath, Activewear, and Handbags. Members can also earn $20 in Star Money when they shop in three or more of these five All-Star Week categories.



There are even more ways to snag the best deals. Throughout the 8-day event, Star Rewards members can earn 10 times the loyalty points by shopping daily online deals featuring top brands like I.N.C., Levi’s, Lenox, Ninja, Melissa & Doug, Dolce & Gabbana, and Nespresso, with a different set of rotating deals highlighted every day.

Joining Star Rewards

Macy’s shows appreciation to customers through Star Rewards, which is easy and free to join by visiting macys.com/StarRewards. Members earn points on all Macy’s purchases except for gift cards, services and fees.



Customers who are not already Macy’s cardholders can also join Star Rewards by opening a Macy’s card during All-Star Week. New cardholders get an additional 30% off, up to $100, across the first two days with their new card.

Wrapping Up

Macy's is set to captivate its loyal customer base with the All-Star Week. This innovative event underscores the company's dedication to enhancing customer loyalty through exclusive savings and rewards for Star Rewards members. By offering enticing deals across a diverse array of categories, from fashion essentials to home comforts, Macy's aims to foster deeper engagement and increase customer satisfaction. This initiative not only highlights its commitment to rewarding its most valued customers but also positions the retailer strategically in the competitive retail landscape, driving sales and long-term customer loyalty.



The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has risen 16.4% in the past year, outpacing the Retail – Regional Department Stores industry’s 16.9% growth.

Three Other Solid Picks

Gap GPS is a premier international specialty retailer offering a diverse range of clothing, accessories and personal care products. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Gap’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 21.7% and 0.2%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported figures. GPS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 202.7%.



Abercrombie ANF is a specialty retailer of premium, high-quality casual apparel. It flaunts a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. ANF delivered a 28.9% earnings surprise in the last reported quarter.



The consensus estimate for Abercrombie’s fiscal 2024 earnings and sales indicates growth of 47.3% and 10.4%, respectively, from the fiscal 2023 reported levels. ANF has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 210.3%.



Canada Goose GOOS is a global outerwear brand. It currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Canada Goose’s fiscal 2025 earnings indicates growth of 13.7% from the year-ago actuals. GOOS has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 70.9%.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Macy's, Inc. (M) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Gap, Inc. (GPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.