Macquarie Technology Boosts Debt Capacity for Expansion

October 20, 2024 — 07:07 pm EDT

Macquarie Telecom Group Limited (AU:MAQ) has released an update.

Macquarie Technology Group Limited has successfully refinanced and increased its debt capacity to $450 million, enhancing its ability to expand its data center operations. This move, backed by strong interest from both domestic and international lenders, ensures the company has the liquidity needed for ongoing and future growth initiatives. The refinancing marks a strategic milestone for Macquarie as it continues to invest in its data center business.

