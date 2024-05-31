News & Insights

Macquarie/First Trust Postpones Shareholder Reorganization Meeting

May 31, 2024 — 10:58 am EDT

Macquarie/ First Trust Global Infrastructure/ Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) just unveiled an announcement.

The Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (MFD) has announced the postponement of a special shareholders meeting initially intended to discuss the Fund’s reorganization with abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund. The rescheduled meeting is now set for June 18, 2024, at First Trust Advisors’ offices in Wheaton, Illinois. Further details surrounding the reorganization can be found in the recently issued press release by First Trust Advisors.

