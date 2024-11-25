Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Sets December Meeting Agenda

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Maanshan Iron & Steel Co has announced the approval of the agenda for its upcoming extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 20, 2024, in Maanshan City, Anhui Province. All seven directors present at the board meeting voted unanimously in favor of the agenda. This development is part of the company’s ongoing regulatory compliance and governance activities.
For further insights into HK:0323 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Rivian Gets Conditional DOE Loan of $6.6B for Georgia Plant
- Tesla Stock Falls 4% on News of Exclusion from California EV Tax Rebates
- Walmart Retreats from DEI Policies Ahead of Black Friday
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.