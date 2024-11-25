Maanshan Iron & Steel Co Sets December Meeting Agenda

News & Insights

November 25, 2024 — 04:47 am EST

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co (HK:0323) has released an update.

Maanshan Iron & Steel Co has announced the approval of the agenda for its upcoming extraordinary general meeting scheduled for December 20, 2024, in Maanshan City, Anhui Province. All seven directors present at the board meeting voted unanimously in favor of the agenda. This development is part of the company’s ongoing regulatory compliance and governance activities.

