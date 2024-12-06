M Vest Water Secures Major German Contract

M Vest Water AS (DE:7YA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
M Vest Water has secured a 5-year agreement with VEBIRO GmbH and VEBIRO West in Germany, potentially worth up to 125 million NOK, to supply its natural dewatering product NORWAFLOC® for dredging sludge applications. This partnership marks a significant commercial milestone for M Vest Water, showcasing its innovative environmental solutions in a growing market.
For further insights into DE:7YA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Deutsche Bank Weighs in on Robinhood Stock Amid Soaring Trading Volumes
- Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Deal May Face Risks from Trump Administration
- Ford’s (NYSE:F) Electric Vehicle Motor Production Begins
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.