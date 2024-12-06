M Vest Water Secures Major German Contract

M Vest Water AS (DE:7YA) has released an update.

M Vest Water has secured a 5-year agreement with VEBIRO GmbH and VEBIRO West in Germany, potentially worth up to 125 million NOK, to supply its natural dewatering product NORWAFLOC® for dredging sludge applications. This partnership marks a significant commercial milestone for M Vest Water, showcasing its innovative environmental solutions in a growing market.

