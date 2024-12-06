News & Insights

Stocks

M Vest Water Secures Major German Contract

December 06, 2024 — 07:32 am EST

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

M Vest Water AS (DE:7YA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

M Vest Water has secured a 5-year agreement with VEBIRO GmbH and VEBIRO West in Germany, potentially worth up to 125 million NOK, to supply its natural dewatering product NORWAFLOC® for dredging sludge applications. This partnership marks a significant commercial milestone for M Vest Water, showcasing its innovative environmental solutions in a growing market.

For further insights into DE:7YA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.