Lycaon Resources Kicks Off Drilling at West Arunta

November 17, 2024 — 05:18 pm EST

Lycaon Resources Ltd. (AU:LYN) has released an update.

Lycaon Resources Ltd has commenced earthworks for access tracks and drill pads at its West Arunta Project, paving the way for its first drilling program at the promising Stansmore target. The company aims to explore the potentially valuable niobium-rare earth element and iron oxide copper-gold deposits, with the support of a $180,000 exploration incentive. This initiative reflects Lycaon’s ambition to replicate the successful discoveries in the region and capitalize on the area’s rich mineral potential.

