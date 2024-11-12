Lunnon Metals Director Increases Stake in Company

Lunnon Metals Limited (AU:LM8) has released an update.

Lunnon Metals Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest for Edmund Ainscough, revealing an acquisition of 120,506 ordinary shares and a significant increase in unquoted performance rights as part of his remuneration package. This update reflects Ainscough’s growing stake in the company, signaling confidence in Lunnon Metals’ future prospects.

