Lundin Gold Unveils Promising Drill Results

November 04, 2024 — 07:09 pm EST

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) has released an update.

Lundin Gold has reported promising high-grade drilling results from its Fruta del Norte gold mine in Ecuador, indicating strong growth potential in the southern extension. The results highlight both the continuity of high-grade mineralization and the success of their conversion drilling program near existing mine workings.

