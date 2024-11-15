Luna Innovations Faces Nasdaq Delisting Risk

The latest update is out from Luna Innovations ( (LUNA) ).

Luna Innovations is facing a compliance challenge with Nasdaq due to delayed financial filings, risking potential delisting. The company is actively working to address these delays, having appealed for a hearing to prevent suspension. This situation highlights the challenges companies can face in maintaining listing standards, underscoring the importance of timely financial reporting.

