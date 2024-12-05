Lumos Diagnostics Issues New Shares to CEO

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd. (AU:LDX) has released an update.

Lumos Diagnostics Holdings Ltd has issued 2,743,000 new shares valued at $0.043 each to their CEO, Doug Ward, following shareholder approval. This move underscores the company’s commitment to aligning leadership interests with shareholders. Lumos continues to focus on advancing its point-of-care diagnostic technologies.

