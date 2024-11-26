News & Insights

Lumina Gold Secures Key Contract in Ecuador

November 26, 2024 — 06:39 pm EST

Lumina Gold (TSE:LUM) has released an update.

Lumina Gold has successfully negotiated an Exploitation Contract with the Ecuadorian government, marking a significant milestone for its Cangrejos project, the largest gold deposit in Ecuador. This agreement aligns with the company’s pre-feasibility study and ensures a stable economic framework, positioning the project for future development. The contract also includes investor protection rights, enhancing the project’s appeal to stakeholders.

