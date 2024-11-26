Lumina Gold Secures Key Contract in Ecuador

Lumina Gold (TSE:LUM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lumina Gold has successfully negotiated an Exploitation Contract with the Ecuadorian government, marking a significant milestone for its Cangrejos project, the largest gold deposit in Ecuador. This agreement aligns with the company’s pre-feasibility study and ensures a stable economic framework, positioning the project for future development. The contract also includes investor protection rights, enhancing the project’s appeal to stakeholders.

For further insights into TSE:LUM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.