Lumina Gold Secures Key Contract in Ecuador

Lumina Gold (TSE:LUM) has released an update.
Lumina Gold has successfully negotiated an Exploitation Contract with the Ecuadorian government, marking a significant milestone for its Cangrejos project, the largest gold deposit in Ecuador. This agreement aligns with the company’s pre-feasibility study and ensures a stable economic framework, positioning the project for future development. The contract also includes investor protection rights, enhancing the project’s appeal to stakeholders.
