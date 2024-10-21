Lumentum placed on ‘Negative Catalyst Watch’ at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee placed Lumentum (LITE) on “Negative Catalyst Watch” saying the stock’s valuation sets up a tough bar into earnings. The firm sees a positive set up for the earnings estimates for Lumentum but says visibility will remain limited pending more margin upsides from a stronger ramp in EML volumes.

