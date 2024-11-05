Lumen partners with Google’s AI platform for new Digital Twin technology

Lumen (LUMN) announced a partnership with Google (GOOG) Cloud to power AIOps and proactive data insights across its network. Using Google Cloud’s infrastructure, databases, and BigQuery data and analytics platform, the company has built Lumen Digital Twin powered by AI providing real-time insights across the Lumen network. These insights help Lumen detect and resolve network issues before they reach its customers. In addition, Google Cloud’s Vertex AI platform and Gemini models will enable new applications to help Lumen avoid unnecessary technician dispatches; improve field, agent and customer support; and enhance website search functionality. These efforts help Lumen increase operational efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience. Google Cloud has chosen Lumen to expand its network capabilities using the Lumen network to support demand growth for Google Cloud services and AI innovations. Lumen Private Connectivity Fabric will provide dedicated access to existing fiber in the Lumen network, and Lumen will install new fiber on existing and new routes.

