Lum Chang Holdings Plans Spin-Off with IPO

Lum Chang Holdings Limited (SG:L19) has released an update.

Lum Chang Holdings Limited is planning to spin off its interior fit-out business, Lum Chang Interior Pte. Ltd., through an initial public offering on Singapore’s Catalist board. This strategic move aims to capitalize on LCI’s expertise in delivering complex interior projects across various sectors, potentially offering significant benefits to shareholders. The Singapore Exchange has given a conditional green light to this proposal, marking a notable step in the company’s growth trajectory.

