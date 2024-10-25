Luen Thai Holdings Renews Office Lease Agreement

Luen Thai Holdings Limited (HK:0311) has released an update.

Luen Thai Holdings Limited has announced a renewal of its Office Lease Master Agreement with its subsidiary, LTID, for the leasing of office premises in Hong Kong. The agreement, effective from January 1, 2025, to December 31, 2025, aims to regulate the ongoing leasing arrangements between the two connected entities. The transactions under this agreement are subject to specific reporting and review requirements but are exempt from independent shareholders’ approval.

