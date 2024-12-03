Lucara Diamond Forecasts Robust 2025 Performance

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) has released an update.

Lucara Diamond Corp. has announced its 2025 operating guidance, highlighting significant advancements at the Karowe Mine, including the recovery of two massive diamonds over 1,000 carats. The company projects diamond revenues between $195 and $225 million, with a focus on higher value carats from the South Lobe.

