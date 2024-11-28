Lucapa Diamond’s Successful $2.67m Lulo Diamonds Sale

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.
Lucapa Diamond Company Limited has successfully sold four Type IIa diamonds from its Lulo mine in Angola for a total of $2.67 million. The diamonds, including two pink and two white stones, averaged $22,150 per carat, demonstrating the high value and demand for Lulo’s production. This sale underscores Lucapa’s strong position in the diamond market and its ongoing potential for lucrative tenders.
