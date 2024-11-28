Lucapa Diamond’s Successful $2.67m Lulo Diamonds Sale

Lucapa Diamond Co. Ltd. (AU:LOM) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lucapa Diamond Company Limited has successfully sold four Type IIa diamonds from its Lulo mine in Angola for a total of $2.67 million. The diamonds, including two pink and two white stones, averaged $22,150 per carat, demonstrating the high value and demand for Lulo’s production. This sale underscores Lucapa’s strong position in the diamond market and its ongoing potential for lucrative tenders.

For further insights into AU:LOM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.