Luca Mining Corp. Resumes Loan Repayments

November 05, 2024 — 08:09 am EST

Altaley Mining Corporation (TSE:LUCA) has released an update.

Luca Mining Corp. has resumed principal repayments on its term loans with Trafigura, marking a significant step in its financial strategy. By leveraging improved cash flow from mining operations, the company aims to eliminate its term debt by 2026, enhancing financial flexibility for future growth. This move highlights Luca’s commitment to strengthening its balance sheet and supporting long-term shareholder value.

