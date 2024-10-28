LTR Pharma’s AGM to Highlight Innovative ED Treatment

News & Insights

October 28, 2024

LTR Pharma Limited (AU:LTP) has released an update.

LTR Pharma Limited is set to hold its Annual General Meeting on 27 November 2024 in Brisbane, where shareholders will have the chance to discuss the company’s innovative nasal spray for Erectile Dysfunction, SPONTAN®. This product is unique due to its rapid intranasal delivery, promising quick results for users, highlighting LTR Pharma’s commitment to improving men’s health.

