LQR House secures LCBO approval for SWOL Tequila

December 03, 2024 — 08:50 am EST

LQR House (LQR) announced that SWOL Tequila has received Approval for Ontario Product Analysis by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario. This significant milestone paves the way for LQR House’s international expansion and marks its entry into the Canadian market, starting with a purchase order from Of The Earth Distribution Corp. SWOL Tequila completed the LCBO’s rigorous product analysis, clearing the way for distribution across Ontario under the LCBO’s regulatory oversight. This achievement ensures that SWOL Tequila is ready to make its mark in one of Canada’s largest and most discerning markets for alcoholic beverages. With the LCBO’s approval in place, Of The Earth Distribution Corp. has placed its first purchase order for SWOL Tequila, which will ship directly from Mexico this week

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

