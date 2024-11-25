LPL Financial: Happier Wealth joins broker-dealer, RIA, custodial platforms

LPL Financial (LPLA) announced that financial advisors Will Beck, Mike Macfarlane, Tyler Vongsawad and Sam Rosen have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer, RIA and custodial platforms to launch a new independent practice, Happier Wealth. They reported having served approximately $250 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets and join LPL from Northwestern Mutual. Located in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the Happier Wealth team has more than 70 years of collective experience in financial services. Macfarlane mentored Beck and Vongsawad as college interns, and they have all remained close friends throughout their careers. As the three founding partners of Happier Wealth, the advisors are looking to build a collaborative environment where they can live out their mission of helping clients live happier, more fulfilled lives.

