LPL Financial appoints Renana Friedlich as CISO

LPL Financial (LPLA) announced the strategic hire of Renana Friedlich as executive vice president and chief information security officer, bolstering the firm’s commitment to cybersecurity in an increasingly challenging business landscape. Friedlich will report to Greg Gates, managing director and chief technology and information officer. In her new role, Friedlich will spearhead LPL’s cybersecurity strategy and oversee the protection of the firm’s IT infrastructure, networks and data. Before joining LPL, she was deputy CISO and senior director of cyber threat management at PayPal (PYPL), leading a team of 120 security professionals

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.