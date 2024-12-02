LPL Financial appoints Renana Friedlich as CISO

LPL Financial (LPLA) announced the strategic hire of Renana Friedlich as executive vice president and chief information security officer, bolstering the firm’s commitment to cybersecurity in an increasingly challenging business landscape. Friedlich will report to Greg Gates, managing director and chief technology and information officer. In her new role, Friedlich will spearhead LPL’s cybersecurity strategy and oversee the protection of the firm’s IT infrastructure, networks and data. Before joining LPL, she was deputy CISO and senior director of cyber threat management at PayPal (PYPL), leading a team of 120 security professionals
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LPLA:
- LPL Financial: Happier Wealth joins broker-dealer, RIA, custodial platforms
- LPL Financial: Total client cash balances at October-end $48.3B up $2.5B M/M
- LPL Financial welcomes Strata Financial Group
- LPL Financial and Prudential launch strategic relationship and integration
- Lone Pine takes new positions in Salesforce and Starbucks, exits Mastercard
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.