LPA Group Appoints New CEO

October 22, 2024 — 02:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - LPA Group plc (LPA.L), a provider of industrial electrical and electronic products, Tuesday said it has appointed Philo Daniel-Tran as chief executive officer following the resignation of previous CEO Paul Curtis in in May this year.

Daniel-Tran, who will join LPA as a director in January 2025, was previously Global Director Aviation & Urban Security at Smiths Detection, a division of Smiths Group.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms.
