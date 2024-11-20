Lowe’s price target raised to $291 from $290 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Steven Shemesh raised the firm’s price target on Lowe’s (LOW) to $291 from $290 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares after its Q3 results. The firm notes that the visibility into category improvement is limited, and the company’s next potential catalyst is the upcoming investor day, where the management should give more detail on drivers of Pro growth and margin levers that Lowe’s has at its disposal if the company’s top-line remains soft throughout 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

