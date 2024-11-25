Louisiana-Pacific Appoints Leslie Davis as New CAO

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Louisiana-Pacific ( (LPX) ) has shared an update.

In a strategic internal reshuffle, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s Derek Doyle has stepped down as Chief Accounting Officer, making way for Leslie Davis, who brings over 15 years of financial expertise. Davis, who joined the company in 2020, has a robust background with Ernst & Young and KPMG, and is set to lead the company’s financial reporting with her extensive experience and qualifications.

