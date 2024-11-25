News & Insights

Louisiana-Pacific Appoints Leslie Davis as New CAO

November 25, 2024 — 09:55 am EST

Louisiana-Pacific ( (LPX) ) has shared an update.

In a strategic internal reshuffle, Louisiana-Pacific Corporation’s Derek Doyle has stepped down as Chief Accounting Officer, making way for Leslie Davis, who brings over 15 years of financial expertise. Davis, who joined the company in 2020, has a robust background with Ernst & Young and KPMG, and is set to lead the company’s financial reporting with her extensive experience and qualifications.

