Lotus Technology’s $500M Bond Deal with Kershaw

November 08, 2024 — 08:28 am EST

Lotus Technology (LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Technology Inc. has entered into a subscription agreement with Kershaw Health Limited for the issuance and sale of senior bonds in a private placement. The agreement, valued at $500 million, underscores Lotus Technology’s strategic financial maneuvers aimed at bolstering its market position. This move is likely to capture the interest of investors monitoring the company’s growth and stability in the financial markets.

