Lotus Resources Plans Equity Raise for Uranium Project

Lotus Resources Limited is gearing up to boost its capital through an equity raise, offering new shares to institutional and sophisticated investors. This strategic move is part of the company’s effort to restart operations at its Kayelekera Uranium Project, signaling potential growth opportunities for investors interested in the uranium sector. The offer includes a share purchase plan for eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand.

