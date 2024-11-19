News & Insights

Lotus Resources Optimizes Uranium Recovery at Letlhakane

November 19, 2024 — 04:40 pm EST

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has reported promising results from its metallurgical testwork for the Letlhakane Uranium Project in Botswana, indicating potential for cost reductions and improved uranium recovery. The new two-stage leaching process could simplify operations by eliminating the need for a solvent extraction circuit, suggesting lower capital costs and acid consumption. These developments, combined with positive drilling results, are expected to strengthen the project’s economic strategy.

For further insights into AU:LOT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

