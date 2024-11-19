Lotus Resources Optimizes Uranium Recovery at Letlhakane

Lotus Resources Limited (AU:LOT) has released an update.

Lotus Resources Limited has reported promising results from its metallurgical testwork for the Letlhakane Uranium Project in Botswana, indicating potential for cost reductions and improved uranium recovery. The new two-stage leaching process could simplify operations by eliminating the need for a solvent extraction circuit, suggesting lower capital costs and acid consumption. These developments, combined with positive drilling results, are expected to strengthen the project’s economic strategy.

