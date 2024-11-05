Lords Group Welcomes New COO with Share Purchase

Lords Group Trading PLC (GB:LORD) has released an update.

Lords Group Trading PLC has strengthened its Merchanting division by appointing industry veteran Steve Durdant-Hollamby as Chief Operating Officer, who also purchased 52,605 shares of the company. This strategic move is part of Lords’ plan to expand its presence in the building materials sector. Durdant-Hollamby’s vast experience is expected to drive growth across several key brands under the Lords umbrella.

