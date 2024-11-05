News & Insights

Stocks

Lords Group Welcomes New COO with Share Purchase

November 05, 2024 — 02:11 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lords Group Trading PLC (GB:LORD) has released an update.

Lords Group Trading PLC has strengthened its Merchanting division by appointing industry veteran Steve Durdant-Hollamby as Chief Operating Officer, who also purchased 52,605 shares of the company. This strategic move is part of Lords’ plan to expand its presence in the building materials sector. Durdant-Hollamby’s vast experience is expected to drive growth across several key brands under the Lords umbrella.

For further insights into GB:LORD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.