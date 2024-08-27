Looming Nvidia Earnings Subdues Stocks

Market performance was lackluster at best for stocks this afternoon, though there remains optimism of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next month. The Nasdaq inched higher, as investors prep for Nvidia (NVDA) earnings, due out after the closing bell tomorrow. The Dow and S&P 500 both eked out gains of their own, the former securing its second-straight record close.

Oil Dragged on Demand Worries

Oil prices snapped a three-day win streak, as demand concerns flooded investors. In response, October-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.89, or 2.4%, to close at $75.53 per barrel.

Rate-cut concerns and buzz continue to loom over Wall Street, sending gold prices modestly lower. At last glance, gold for December delivery shed 0.4% to settle at $2,545.60 per ounce.

