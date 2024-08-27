News & Insights

Markets
NVDA

Looming Nvidia Earnings Subdues Stocks

August 27, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by egilkey@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

Market performance was lackluster at best for stocks this afternoon, though there remains optimism of an interest rate cut from the Federal Reserve next month. The Nasdaq inched higher, as investors prep for Nvidia (NVDA) earnings, due out after the closing bell tomorrow. The Dow and S&P 500 both eked out gains of their own, the former securing its second-straight record close.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

Summary 0827

NYSE Nasdaq 0827

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. June's three-month running average for home prices in the U.S. hit a record high, 5.4% above June 2023. (CNBC)
  2. A slew of Republican politicians and over 200 staffers have endorsed the Harris-Walz campaign in a signed letter. (MarketWatch)
  3. Cocoa inflation slams fan-favorite chocolatier.  
  4. Mixed quarterly report drags defense stock.
  5. Weed stocks to watch right now.

There were no earnings of note today.

UVOL 0827

Oil Dragged on Demand Worries

Oil prices snapped a three-day win streak, as demand concerns flooded investors. In response, October-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.89, or 2.4%, to close at $75.53 per barrel.

Rate-cut concerns and buzz continue to loom over Wall Street, sending gold prices modestly lower. At last glance, gold for December delivery shed 0.4% to settle at $2,545.60 per ounce.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.