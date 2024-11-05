Looking At HCA Healthcare's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on HCA Healthcare.

Looking at options history for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) we detected 10 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 90% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $248,630 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $223,750.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $360.0 and $375.0 for HCA Healthcare, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for HCA Healthcare options trades today is 235.5 with a total volume of 1,228.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for HCA Healthcare's big money trades within a strike price range of $360.0 to $375.0 over the last 30 days.

HCA Healthcare Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HCA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $17.9 $17.2 $17.5 $365.00 $71.7K 31 52 HCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.1 $12.7 $12.7 $375.00 $58.4K 118 91 HCA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $13.1 $12.6 $12.6 $375.00 $51.6K 118 178 HCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.4 $17.0 $17.4 $365.00 $50.4K 31 122 HCA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.3 $17.0 $17.3 $365.00 $46.7K 31 149

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare is a Nashville-based healthcare provider organization operating the largest collection of acute-care hospitals in the United States. As of June 2024, the firm owned and operated 188 hospitals, 123 freestanding outpatient surgery centers, and a broad network of physician offices, urgent-care clinics, and freestanding emergency rooms across 20 states and a small foothold in England.

In light of the recent options history for HCA Healthcare, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is HCA Healthcare Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 467,360, the HCA's price is down by 0.0%, now at $363.16. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 84 days. What The Experts Say On HCA Healthcare

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $426.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for HCA Healthcare, targeting a price of $420. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on HCA Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $400. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for HCA Healthcare, targeting a price of $395. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on HCA Healthcare, which currently sits at a price target of $440. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Keybanc lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $475.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest HCA Healthcare options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

