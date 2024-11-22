News & Insights

Stocks
AAPL

Looking for Exposure to the Nasdaq-100? Consider These Two ETFs

November 22, 2024 — 05:55 am EST

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

The Nasdaq-100 index (NDX) is a tech-focused index that includes 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. It features major players like Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Nvidia (NVDA), and Alphabet (GOOGL), which together contribute a substantial share of its overall value. To invest in this growth-oriented index, investors can opt for ETFs like Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (TSE:QQC) or iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Trust Unit (TSE:XQQU). These ETFs have delivered strong returns so far in 2024.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Let’s take a deeper look at these two ETFs.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 Index ETF

Founded in 2011, QQC is a Canadian ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100 Index. Further, QQC is a currency-hedged ETF, that aims to reduce the impact of foreign exchange rate fluctuations on the fund’s performance.

The ETF has C$586.22 million in assets under management (AUM). Importantly, it has a low expense ratio of 0.2%. Moreover, the QQC ETF has returned 29.91% year-to-date.

Overall, in the one-day time frame, the QQC ETF is a Buy, according to TipRanks’ technical analysis tool. This is based on 11 Bullish, six Neutral, and five Bearish signals.

iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF Trust Unit

XQQU is another Canadian ETF aimed at tracking the performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. Managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited, it is designed for investors with a medium to high risk tolerance.

The ETF has C$83.42 million in AUM and an expense ratio of 0.39%. So far in 2024, XQQU ETF has generated a return of 30.1%.

According to TipRanks’ technical analysis tool, XQQU ETF is a Buy. This is based on 11 Bullish, six Neutral, and five Bearish signals.

Concluding Thoughts

ETFs are a low-cost, liquid, and transparent way to participate in the market. Investors seeking exposure to the top technology stocks might consider ETFs like QQC and XQQU, which have received a Buy rating from TipRanks’ technical analysis tool.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAPL
AMZN
MSFT
NDX
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.