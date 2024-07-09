Looking At American Airlines Gr's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with significant funds have taken a bearish position in American Airlines Gr (NASDAQ:AAL), a development that retail traders should be aware of.

This was brought to our attention today through our monitoring of publicly accessible options data at Benzinga. The exact nature of these investors remains a mystery, but such a major move in AAL usually indicates foreknowledge of upcoming events.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner identified 8 options transactions for American Airlines Gr. This is an unusual occurrence. The sentiment among these large-scale traders is mixed, with 12% being bullish and 87% bearish. Of all the options we discovered, 7 are puts, valued at $655,303, and there was a single call, worth $27,328.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $15.0 for American Airlines Gr over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for American Airlines Gr options trades today is 14125.0 with a total volume of 936.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for American Airlines Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $10.0 to $15.0 over the last 30 days.

American Airlines Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $1.3 $1.23 $1.29 $10.00 $290.2K 39.2K 230 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $15.00 $121.8K 465 88 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $15.00 $81.4K 465 384 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $14.00 $44.9K 0 0 AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $4.2 $4.1 $4.2 $15.00 $42.8K 465 384

About American Airlines Gr

American Airlines is the world's largest airline by aircraft, capacity, and scheduled revenue passenger miles. Its major US hubs are Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. It generates over 30% of US airline revenue connecting Latin America with destinations in the United States. After completing a major fleet renewal, the company has the youngest fleet of US legacy carriers.

In light of the recent options history for American Airlines Gr, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of American Airlines Gr With a trading volume of 8,484,033, the price of AAL is up by 0.41%, reaching $10.97. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 13 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest American Airlines Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

