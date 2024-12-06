Longeveron initiated with a Buy at Roth MKM

Roth MKM last night initiated coverage of Longeveron (LGVN) with a Buy rating and $10 price target The firm says its investment thesis is driven by the 100% transplant-free survival benefits at the end of five years delivered by Lomecel-B in hypoplastic left heart syndrome. HLHS presents a grave danger to infant survival despite three-stage palliative surgeries, As previously reported,
