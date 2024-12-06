News & Insights

Stocks
LGVN

Longeveron initiated with a Buy at Roth MKM

December 06, 2024 — 05:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Roth MKM last night initiated coverage of Longeveron (LGVN) with a Buy rating and $10 price target The firm says its investment thesis is driven by the 100% transplant-free survival benefits at the end of five years delivered by Lomecel-B in hypoplastic left heart syndrome. HLHS presents a grave danger to infant survival despite three-stage palliative surgeries, As previously reported,

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LGVN:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LGVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.