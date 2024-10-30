Lomiko Metals Advances Graphite Exploration Efforts

Lomiko Metals (TSE:LMR) has released an update.

Lomiko Metals is advancing its graphite exploration in Quebec, with significant progress in its Beep-Map program, and is poised to play a crucial role in the growing North American anode industry. The company is also benefiting from governmental support as it contributes to the electrification and localization of transportation supply chains.

