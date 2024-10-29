Loma Negra Cleared of Antitrust Allegations

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (LOMA) has released an update.

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has been cleared of any anti-competitive behavior by the Argentine Antitrust Commission, following a thorough investigation. The final and binding resolution brings a positive note for the company, potentially impacting investor sentiment positively. This development comes as a relief for stakeholders interested in the company’s standing in the market.

