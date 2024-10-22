News & Insights

Lode Resources Acquires High-Grade Montezuma Antimony Project

October 22, 2024

Lode Resources Ltd (AU:LDR) has released an update.

Lode Resources Ltd has announced its acquisition of the Montezuma Antimony Project, a high-grade antimony-silver-lead deposit located in Tasmania’s West Coast Mining Province. This strategic move, which includes advanced metallurgy and significant mining infrastructure, aims to strengthen Lode’s position in the antimony market alongside its existing assets in New South Wales. The acquisition terms involve a combination of cash and shares, further integrating the project into Lode’s portfolio.

