Lockheed Martin, Tata Advanced Systems In Deal To Support India's C-130J Super Hercules Fleet

September 10, 2024 — 03:54 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) said on Tuesday that it has inked a deal with India's Tata Advanced Systems Limited to support India's existing C-130J Super Hercules fleet.

The deal aims to establish a maintenance, repair and overhaul or MRO facility in India to support the Indian Air Force's or IAF's existing fleet of 12 C-130Js as well as other global super Hercules fleets.

The collaborations also focuses on expanding C-130J manufacturing and assembly in India to produce aircraft for the IAF's medium transport aircraft or MTA program.

Lockheed Martin will establish additional production and assembly capacity in India if awarded the MTA contract.

The IAF aims to acquire up to 80 medium transport aircraft. .

Lockheed Martin and Tata Advanced Systems have a long-standing partnership through the Tata Lockheed Martin Aerostructures Ltd., or TLMAL joint venture.

