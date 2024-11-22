News & Insights

Lockheed Martin awarded $869.95M Navy contract

November 22, 2024 — 05:25 pm EST

Lockheed Martin (LMT) was awarded a $869.95M fixed-price-incentive-firm- target contract to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and associated support in support of the F-35 Lot 20 production aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense, or DOD, partners, and Foreign Military Sales, or FMS, customers. Work is expected to be completed May 2031. FY25 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $197,53M; FY25 aircraft procurement funds in the amount $172.72M; non-U.S. DOD partner funds in the amount of $35.4M; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $464.3M, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

