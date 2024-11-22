Lockheed Martin awarded $869.95M Navy contract

Lockheed Martin (LMT) was awarded a $869.95M fixed-price-incentive-firm- target contract to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and associated support in support of the F-35 Lot 20 production aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense, or DOD, partners, and Foreign Military Sales, or FMS, customers. Work is expected to be completed May 2031. FY25 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $197,53M; FY25 aircraft procurement funds in the amount $172.72M; non-U.S. DOD partner funds in the amount of $35.4M; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $464.3M, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LMT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.