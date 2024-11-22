Lockheed Martin awarded $869.95M Navy contract

Lockheed Martin (LMT) was awarded a $869.95M fixed-price-incentive-firm- target contract to procure long lead materials, parts, components, and associated support in support of the F-35 Lot 20 production aircraft for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense, or DOD, partners, and Foreign Military Sales, or FMS, customers. Work is expected to be completed May 2031. FY25 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $197,53M; FY25 aircraft procurement funds in the amount $172.72M; non-U.S. DOD partner funds in the amount of $35.4M; and FMS customer funds in the amount of $464.3M, will be obligated at the time of award, none of which expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competed. Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on LMT:
- Lockheed Martin awarded $139.02M Army contract modification
- Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stock Rises on Reports of Taiwan Defense Purchase
- Lockheed Martin completes Terran Orbital acquisition
- Lockheed Martin price target raised to $565 from $505 at Barclays
- Lockheed Martin awarded $1.24B Army contract modification
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.