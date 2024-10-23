Lloyds Banking Group Strengthens Financial Position in 2024

Lloyds Banking (LYG) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group reports a robust financial position with a total capitalisation and indebtedness of £133,050 million as of September 2024. The group’s equity stands at £46,421 million, while its total indebtedness, largely unsecured, amounts to £86,629 million. Recent activities include the issuance of £763 million in Additional Tier 1 securities, reinforcing its capital structure.

