Lloyds Banking Group Strengthens Financial Position in 2024

October 23, 2024 — 10:47 am EDT

Lloyds Banking (LYG) has released an update.

Lloyds Banking Group reports a robust financial position with a total capitalisation and indebtedness of £133,050 million as of September 2024. The group’s equity stands at £46,421 million, while its total indebtedness, largely unsecured, amounts to £86,629 million. Recent activities include the issuance of £763 million in Additional Tier 1 securities, reinforcing its capital structure.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

