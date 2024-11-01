News & Insights

L.K. Technology Reappoints Auditor with Unanimous Support

November 01, 2024 — 04:38 am EDT

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited (HK:0558) has released an update.

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited announced the successful reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as their auditor during the extraordinary general meeting held on November 1, 2024. The resolution was passed unanimously, highlighting strong shareholder support. All company directors participated, indicating robust governance and transparency.

