L.K. Technology Reappoints Auditor with Unanimous Support

L.K. Technology Holdings Limited announced the successful reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as their auditor during the extraordinary general meeting held on November 1, 2024. The resolution was passed unanimously, highlighting strong shareholder support. All company directors participated, indicating robust governance and transparency.

