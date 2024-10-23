Livzon Pharmaceutical Proposes New Non-Executive Director

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1513) has released an update.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has announced the proposed election of Mr. Lin Nanqi as a non-executive director, pending shareholder approval at their 2024 extraordinary general meeting. Mr. Lin, who boasts extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, will receive an annual director fee of RMB96,000. This move highlights Livzon’s strategic focus on strengthening its board with experienced leaders.

For further insights into HK:1513 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.