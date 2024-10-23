News & Insights

Livzon Pharmaceutical Proposes New Non-Executive Director

October 23, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group (HK:1513) has released an update.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group has announced the proposed election of Mr. Lin Nanqi as a non-executive director, pending shareholder approval at their 2024 extraordinary general meeting. Mr. Lin, who boasts extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, will receive an annual director fee of RMB96,000. This move highlights Livzon’s strategic focus on strengthening its board with experienced leaders.

