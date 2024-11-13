Livingstone Health Returns to Profit with Strategic Moves

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited (SG:PRH) has released an update.

Livingstone Health Holdings Limited has made a noteworthy turnaround in 1H2025, achieving a net profit of approximately S$132,000, a significant recovery from a S$2.9 million loss in 2H2024. This rebound is attributed to strategic operational streamlining and the expansion of its primary healthcare segment through acquisitions. The company also reported revenues of S$13.5 million, reflecting strong financial health and positive cash flow.

