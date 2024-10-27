LiveHire Announces $3.54M Entitlement Offer Amid Takeover

LiveHire Ltd. (AU:LVH) has released an update.

LiveHire Limited is launching a non-underwritten entitlement offer to raise up to $3.54 million by issuing approximately 90.9 million new shares. The funds will cover transaction costs from Humanforce’s recent takeover bid and general operational expenses. The offer, priced at $0.039 per share, presents a unique opportunity for eligible shareholders in Australia and New Zealand to increase their stakes.

