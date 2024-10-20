Live Verdure Ltd Boosts Financials and AI Expansion

News & Insights

Live Verdure Ltd (AU:LV1) has released an update.

Live Verdure Ltd has strengthened its financial position by raising AUD$6.73 million through the conversion of unlisted options, alongside securing strategic partnerships for its AI venture, Decidr.ai. The company’s Edible Beauty brand continues to experience growth in new customer acquisition and eCommerce sales, despite challenges in the wholesale sector. With a focus on expanding its AI technology and optimizing operations, Live Verdure Ltd is positioning itself for future success.

