Live Oak Ventures announces investment in Synply

Live Oak Ventures has announced an investment in Synply Inc., a cloud-based technology company dedicated to transforming the loan syndication process for banks. Synply offers banks a simplified tool to centralize the entire process of syndicated lending and portfolio management. The Synply platform offers end-to-end efficiency by allowing all banks participating in a loan to manage the entire loan syndication process, from origination to servicing, all within one platform.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on LOB:
- LOB Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
- Live Oak Bancshares price target raised to $57 from $51 at Truist
- JPMorgan sees bank headwinds turning to tailwinds with rate cut
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.