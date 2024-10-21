Live Oak Ventures announces investment in Synply

Live Oak Ventures has announced an investment in Synply Inc., a cloud-based technology company dedicated to transforming the loan syndication process for banks. Synply offers banks a simplified tool to centralize the entire process of syndicated lending and portfolio management. The Synply platform offers end-to-end efficiency by allowing all banks participating in a loan to manage the entire loan syndication process, from origination to servicing, all within one platform.

