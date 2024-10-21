News & Insights

Stocks
LOB

Live Oak Ventures announces investment in Synply

October 21, 2024 — 10:30 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Live Oak Ventures has announced an investment in Synply Inc., a cloud-based technology company dedicated to transforming the loan syndication process for banks. Synply offers banks a simplified tool to centralize the entire process of syndicated lending and portfolio management. The Synply platform offers end-to-end efficiency by allowing all banks participating in a loan to manage the entire loan syndication process, from origination to servicing, all within one platform.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on LOB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LOB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.