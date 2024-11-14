News & Insights

Live Nation price target raised to $149 from $125 at BofA

November 14, 2024 — 09:35 am EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Live Nation (LYV) to $149 from $125 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Live Nation’s investor presentation and “upbeat commentary” on supply and demand dynamics for live music/live entertainment reinforced the firm’s view that the company will continue to benefit from secular and demographic tailwinds, solid strategies, and strong execution, the analyst tells investors.

Stocks mentioned

LYV

