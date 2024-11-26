Litix Unveils Innovative ROBOTOR ONE MINI Robot

Litix S.P.A. (IT:LTX) has released an update.

Litix S.p.A. has announced the successful launch of the ROBOTOR ONE MINI, a compact and versatile robot designed for small workshops and studios, enhancing its existing ROBOTOR series. This new model integrates advanced self-programming software, allowing artisans and makers to efficiently process materials with high precision and reliability. With this launch, Litix continues to drive technological innovation in the material processing industry, opening new avenues for small to medium-sized enterprises.

