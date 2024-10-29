News & Insights

Lithium Universe to Raise $3.16M for Refinery Project

October 29, 2024 — 11:47 pm EDT

Lithium Universe Limited (ASX: LU7) is set to raise $3.16 million through a combination of a $2.14 million placement and a $1.02 million entitlement offer, aimed at advancing the Definitive Feasibility Study for the Bécancour Lithium Refinery. Investors participating in these offerings will receive free attaching options, providing an attractive proposition amid challenging market conditions. This capital infusion is crucial for Lithium Universe’s strategy to establish a lithium conversion plant in Bécancour, Québec, reinforcing its commitment to shareholders.

