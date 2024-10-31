Lithium Energy Ltd. Highlights 2024 Project Developments

Lithium Energy Ltd. (AU:LEL) has released an update.

Lithium Energy Ltd. has released its 2024 annual report, highlighting significant developments in their key projects, including the Solaroz Lithium Brine and Burke & Corella Graphite projects. The company has also experienced a suspension of trading on the ASX, which may impact its market performance and investor interest moving forward.

